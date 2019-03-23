 

ANCYL in KZN says members facing murder charges must be recalled

2019-03-23 13:18

Kamva Somdyala

Ntuthuko Mahlaba (ANC KwaZulu-Natal)

The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) in KwaZulu-Natal has called on the provincial executive committee (PEC) of the ANC to recall members of the party structures who are facing murder charges.

This comes as a senior member of the ANC – believed to be the mayor of Newcastle, Ntuthuko Mahlaba – was arrested on Friday in connection with the May 2016 assassination of former ANC Youth League member, Wandile Ngobeni.

Mahlaba is also the chairperson of the ANC's Emalahleni region. His arrest comes days after Harry Gwala District Mayor Mluleki Ndobe's apprehension for the murder of former ANCYL secretary Sindiso Magaqa.

The league says the continued stay of members [facing murder charges] is "harming the image of the ANC".

"The ANC Youth League is calling on the PEC of the ANC to recall all members of the ANC who are deployed in various government position but who are facing murder cases," the league said in a statement.

"The ANC as a leader of society cannot allow itself to be in conflict with the people."

According to the league, its leaders in the province "have been the most targeted in the senseless killings in our province, accounting for the majority of those killed during the spate of political killings in the province".

The ANCYL further commended the good work that has been done so far by the minister of police and the Hawks task team for their tireless work in apprehending those who are suspected for the political killings in our province.

"We again reaffirm our call for the full might of the law to be meted against anyone who is involved in the senseless killings no matter their standing in society," added the league. 

