Free State ANCYL plans to burn Ace Magashule 'puke' book

"We wish to state it categorically that we are unapologetic about our support to the secretary general of the ANC, Ace Magashule, who is a tried and tested product of the African National Congress, nurtured, grilled and baptised in the traditions and values of our movement. We therefore do not need any endorsement from white monopoly capital agents regarding his struggle credentials, we know them and shall defend him.

"We therefore urge society to bring along as many copies of this puke as possible, as well as any material that reflects the barbaric past, such as the old apartheid flag, along to our fireplace," Pietersen said.

BOOK EXTRACT: Gangster State – The ANC's asbestos benefits

Myburgh responded that the call to burn his book was sad and unfortunate.

"It is unfortunate and sad that leaders would encourage people to do such a thing. If the allegations contained in the book are untrue, they must challenge them instead of instigating people to burn their copies. On the other hand, buying the book in large numbers will be a support in disguise," he said.

In the book, Myburgh alleges that Magashule tried to force one of his MECs, Mxolisi Dukwana, to work with the Guptas, directing spending of R2bn in housing contracts to politically connected business people and demanding kickbacks for the awarding of provincial government tenders, earning him the nickname "Mr Ten Percent" in some circles.



But Magashule told eNCA recently: "The man must appear before the court of law and tell the court how I was running the Free State. I was one of the most democratic leaders. I can tell you, this book is talking about my struggle credentials, fortunately some of the people are still alive...In South Africa, I am not fake, in the history of the struggle I am not fake. Things will be exposed in a court of law. These are simple lies."