 

And now, Mildred Oliphant resigns as MP

2019-06-13 09:37

Ethan van Diemen

Mildred Oliphant has joined a long list of former ministers, who failed to make President Cyril Ramaphosa's new Cabinet, to resign as an ordinary Member of Parliament. 

Nonceba Mhlauli, spokesperson in the office of the ANC chief whip, confirmed to News24 that the former labour minister had officially tendered her resignation. 

She joins a growing list of ANC MP's who have bowed out in recent weeks after being left out of President Cyril Ramaphosa's recently formed Cabinet. 

Fourteen members of the previous Cabinet did not make it into Ramaphosa's new Cabinet announced in May.

Oliphant joins former minister of human settlements Nomaindia Mfeketo, former minister of state security Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba, former minister of social development Susan Shabangu, former minister of sports and recreation Tokozile Xasa, former home affairs minister Siyabonga Cwele, former minister of energy Jeff Radebe, former minister of women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini, and former tourism minister Derek Hanekom in the growing list of former Cabinet members to resign as ordinary members of Parliament.  

Other members, like Nomvula Mokonyane and Malusi Gigaba, declined their seats in Parliament before being sworn in.

News24 on Wednesday reported on what former ministers could lose if they stay on as MPs

