Andile Lungisa gets 2 years in jail for assault

ANC Eastern Cape heavyweight Andile Lungisa has been sentenced to three years imprisonment by the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court for assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Lungisa, who pleaded not guilty, was accused of smashing a glass jug over the head of former member of the mayoral committee Rano Kayser during a Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting in October 2016.

Magistrate Morne Cannon said Lungisa had shown no remorse for his actions and sentenced him to three years, with one year suspended for a period of five years. This means he will serve an effective two-year jail term.

A video before court, filmed by Democratic Alliance councillor Renaldo Gouws, showed how Lungisa slammed the jug over Kayser's head, before he fled. It showed Kayser falling backward and landing on the floor.

Kayser sustained multiple lacerations to his head and neck, including a deep gash to his left temple which required stitches.

