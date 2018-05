Andile Lungisa to spend first night in jail after court dismisses his appeal

ANC Eastern Cape heavyweight Andile Lungisa will be spending his first night behind bars after his application for leave to appeal his earlier conviction and sentencing was dismissed in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court.

Lungisa was sentenced to an effective two years in jail earlier on Wednesday for assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Lungisa, who pleaded not guilty in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court, was accused of smashing a glass jug over the head of former member of the mayoral committee Rano Kayser, during a Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting in October 2016.

