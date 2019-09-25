Angelo Agrizzi accused of lying under oath at state capture inquiry - report

Former Bosasa COO-turned-whistleblower Angelo Agrizzi has been accused of lying under oath at the state capture inquiry.

The accusations, according to TimesLIVE, are contained in documents which late Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson was going to present before a South African Revenue Service (SARS) inquiry.

However, Watson died in a car accident outside OR Tambo International Airport last month – two days before he was scheduled to appear at the inquiry.

TimesLIVE reported that Watson's nephew, Jared, confirmed the authenticity of the documents and that his uncle intended to present them.

The documents, which Biznews published, show a timeline of events and contain claims that Agrizzi committed perjury at the commission.

Jared Watson helped his uncle draft the timeline presented in the documents, SowetanLIVE reported.

'Verified by investigators'

"It is [authentic]. I personally submitted those documents and merely redacted e-mail addresses and phone numbers," Jared Watson told SowetanLIVE.

When News24 reached Agrizzi for comment, he said: "It's absolutely ridiculous. I am not going to comment."

However, in a response to TimesLIVE, he said that the "truth is out there, verified by the Zondo [commission] investigators".

He also claimed that there was an "agenda that I don't see fit to comment on".

News24 previously reported that Agrizzi would return to the commission to apologise for suggesting that Department of Correctional Services official Jabu Sishuba received bribes from the company.

Commission chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said Agrizzi had indicated that he would repeat what he said in his affidavit, that he made an error when he suggested that African Global Operations (formerly Bosasa) or any entities related to it, had paid bribes to Sishuba.

- Compiled by Sesona Ngqakamba



