 

Anger about land must be channelled constructively - Albie Sachs

2018-07-27 19:53

Jan Gerber

Albie Sachs. (City Press, Constitutional Hill)

Albie Sachs. (City Press, Constitutional Hill)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The anger about South Africa's racially unequal land ownership distribution needs to be channelled in a constructive way, former Constitutional Court judge and struggle stalwart Albie Sachs said on Friday.

He was one of several speakers at the University of Cape Town's Department of African Studies' colloquium on land. 

"I don't like war talk," Sachs said. "We've got to find ways other than war.

"You can't take your morality from the enemy," he said, adding that Oliver Tambo had taught him that "you must be the captain of your own morality". 

He said the tone of the debate had changed quite considerably of late.

"Change is uncomfortable, change is disruption."

'Anger of ages'

Sachs said there were, however, degrees of disruption and that the tone was important.

"It doesn't mean people mustn't be angry, it is the anger of ages. We need to channel anger in a constructive way."

Lawyer and author of The Land is Ours advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi said the question of land ownership was really the question of citizenship. He explained that when the Union of South Africa was formed in 1910, English-speaking whites and Dutch-speaking whites were granted citizenship, but not the native people. The 1913 Natives Land Act was a consolidation of this. 

He said the question at the time, which led to the formation of the ANC, was, "Without land, are you truly a South African?

"Whites decided natives can stay on the ground, as long as they're tenants and labourers."

Ngcukaitobi said the Constitution wasn't the problem, but rather a Eurocentric legal culture.

Director of the Centre for Constitutional Rights Phephelaphi Dube said South Africa's legal culture had "failed to keep up with the transformative nature of the Constitution", especially Section 25. 

She too was not convinced that Section 25 of the Constitution needed to be amended, as its limits hadn't been tested. 

"We've got the Expropriation Bill sitting in Parliament for two years, there does not seem to be a political will."

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    albie sachs  |  cape town  |  land expropriation  |  land

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'We need to rid these beasts from society' - MEC on murder of 6-year-old girl

2018-07-27 19:05

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH LIVE: Zuma appears in Pietermaritzburg High Court on corruption charges
 

This blind kitty instantly fell in love with her human and our hearts can’t deal

Last November, a kitten named June showed up at the Domestic Animal Rescue Group (DARG) in the seaside suburb of Hout Bay in Cape Town, South Africa.

 

Paws

Why do dogs eat grass?
Trip to the beach turns deadly for beloved dog
Tragedy for World's Ugliest Dog winner 2018
Hilarious doggo Snapchats that have us in stitches
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, July 25 2018-07-25 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 