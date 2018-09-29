 

Anglican church declares support of Shutdown Movement

2018-09-29 12:52

Sesona Ngqakamba

Total shutdown community representatives gather in Hanover Park. (Christina Pitt, News24)

Total shutdown community representatives gather in Hanover Park. (Christina Pitt, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Leaders of the Anglican Church of Southern Africa have declared their support for the Shutdown Movement and other actions by communities fighting against gangsterism and other crimes. 

The leaders were reacting after residents on the Cape Flats in Cape Town and in Westbury, Johannesburg, recently took to the streets to express their concerns about violence and crime in their areas. 

On Tuesday eight people were arrested in Cape Town for public violence while taking part in the "Western Cape Total Shutdown" march. 

Read: 8 people arrested in Cape Town 'total shutdown' protest

In a statement, the leaders said they condemned the “lack of government action in cracking down on gangsterism and criminality on the Cape Flats”. 

They added that the church’s provincial standing committee (PSC) held an annual meeting on Friday and resolved to back the efforts of the community religious and community leaders to help fight the crisis. 

“After hearing that Westbury in Johannesburg was experiencing similar action, the committee added that community's situation to its resolution,” it said. 

Two people are expected to appear in court on Monday after they were arrested for public violence following protest action in Westbury, Johannesburg on Friday -in relation to the death of a woman after she got caught in the crossfire of a shooting.

Read more: Two arrested during Westbury protest released

According to the office, the PSC said it acknowledged the struggle and pain experienced by various communities in the country caught in ongoing cycles of poverty and expressed specific support for Westbury, Cape Flats and The Shutdown Movement. 

The PSC requested that Archbishop Thabo Makgoba assure the religious and community leaders and structures on the ground of its prayers and support as they continued to give guidance to these communities in seeking to ensure these crises receive urgent and practical attention by the authorities. 

Read more on:    cape town  |  johannesburg  |  crime  |  protest

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Two arrested during Westbury protest released

2018-09-29 11:41

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Armed 'Rolex Gang' robs motorist in less than 30 seconds
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, September 28 2018-09-28 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 