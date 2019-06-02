Angry ANC members want integrity recommendations withdrawn – report

Senior ANC members are threatening a revolt against the party's integrity commission after they were informed by President Cyril Ramaphosa that the commission wanted senior figures cited in its report to decline public office, a Sunday report says.

Some party bigwigs named in the party's integrity report are threatening a revolt unless the commission withdraws its findings, while "some want it to be disbanded in its entirety", the Sunday Times reported.

MK veterans president Kebby Maphatsoe confirmed to the weekly that the commission recommended that those flagged should step aside.

Maphatsoe said he was "very angry" following his meeting with the commission this week, saying it had asked him questions about his days in exile, and "how I lost my arm".

News24 previously reported that the integrity commission wanted 23 MP candidates removed from the party's list for Parliament because of "corruption, management and other acts of misconduct".

The list which News24 has seen includes the party's deputy president, David Mabuza, national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, head of the ANC in the Presidency Zizi Kodwa, and controversial former ministers Bathabile Dlamini, Malusi Gigaba, Nomvula Mokonyane and Mosebenzi Zwane.

A number of the implicated members, including Mabuza, addressed the integrity commission and have since had their names cleared, while Gigaba and Mokonyane have already declined seats in Parliament.

In a letter addressed to the ANC's national executive committee (NEC), integrity committee chairperson George Mashamba previously expressed frustration with the governing party's commitment to integrity and the vetting of potential public representatives.

The commission is yet to announce which of the members were cleared.

Meanwhile, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has reportedly said the integrity commission has done some party leaders wrong by judging them based on what he calls the noise of the media and not evidence of wrongdoing, EWN reported.

"A person must be heard; you can't judge and find a person guilty in the public space. We're correcting all those things and they will never ever happen again," Magashule was reported as saying.

City Press reported on Sunday that Ramaphosa and his allies are flexing their muscles within the party's NEC.

Ramaphosa and his backers in the party are using high-profile missteps during campaigning, as well as issues flagged in the integrity report, to bring certain members to task, including Magashule.

