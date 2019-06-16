 

Angry community castrates man who allegedly took part in gang rape of teen girls

2019-06-16 21:32

Sesona Ngqakamba

(File)

(File)

A man has died after he was castrated, allegedly by an angry mob from Ivory Park, east of Johannesburg, on Saturday night.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini, the incident comes after two girls aged 14 and 18 were allegedly gang raped. 

"Allegations are that two girls who were walking to Lindokuhle informal settlement were confronted by suspects armed with a knife and a firearm. The suspects then raped them repeatedly," said Dlamini.

He said police were also following leads to arrest two other suspects who managed to escape from the community members who tried to apprehend them at the scene of the alleged gang rape.

READ: KZN man gets life for raping mentally handicapped woman

A murder case has been opened for a victim of mob justice and no arrests have been made.

Dlamini said a member of the public who saw the incident alerted the community who then confronted the alleged rapists.

Two of the suspects manage to escape and the other was caught and allegedly killed by members of the community at the scene, he added.

In another unrelated incident in Thokoza Park, Soweto, police are also investigating a murder case after a man was fatally assaulted.

It is alleged that the victim was accompanying school girls from Orange Farm, when a group of boys allegedly harassed them. As the victim was trying to protect the girls, he was stabbed to the chest and died.

"Three other suspects are also being sought following a gang rape of four girls aged between 13 and 17 in Ratanda near Heidelberg in the early hours of this morning. It is alleged that the girls were from a night vigil when they were attacked by three unknown men armed with knives and raped all of them".

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has tasked members of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit to work around the clock to investigate the cases.

Read more on:    johannesburg ­  |  crime
