Angus Buchan apologises for saying only 'Jewish and Afrikaans people' have 'covenant with God'

Evangelist Pastor Angus Buchan has apologised to the nation for his remarks, captured in an audio recording, that only Jewish and Afrikaans people shared a covenant with God.



"I would like to apologise and clear up any misunderstanding that I might have made with my statement that went out recently," he said in another statement on Facebook.

This comes after EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu posted a video clip to Twitter of Buchan convening a prayer meeting called "Staan op vir Jesus" (stand up for Jesus).

READ | Excitement as light drizzle falls over Buchan prayer meeting

In the clip, which is audio edited with photo of Buchan, the pastor says the "emphasis" of this particular meeting would be "on the Afrikaner nation".

Buchan further states:

"Everybody is welcome as always to our meetings but this time the emphasis will be on the Afrikaner nation, we are going to call out to God remembering that only two nations in the world have ever been in covenant with the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. They are the Jewish people and the Afrikaans people, that is fact.

"We are going to call a meeting in Pretoria, booked a stadium on the 1st of February 2020. You really need to start praying towards that now, we don’t have much time, we are praying for a change. God will use that meeting to bring the sacredness of the bible and its principles back to South Africa, where people will understand that the word of God is literal from Genesis to Revelations, it is not a general guideline and all the principles in the bible must be adhered to if this country is going to prosper and it is going to prosper because we are going to repent as a nation.

"We will be inviting all the heads of state, they will be there. We are believing for God to intervene, please send this message out everywhere."

In his apology, Buchan further acknowledges that he was wrong to single out Afrikaans and Jewish people as the only groups that shared a covenant with God.

"Having stated that the Jews and the Afrikaans people were the only two nations that had a covenant with God is totally wrong and, for that statement, I humbly ask for your forgiveness.

"Any person who has given their life to Jesus Christ has in fact entered into a new covenant with our beloved Jesus Christ," the statement continues to read.

Buchan further stated that it was not his intention to hurt anyone with his statement.

"If my statement has led to any division, please forgive me.

"I will, therefore, continue with all my hearts to work toward bringing the entire Nation of South Africa to a unity with each other, and with our God," the statement concludes.