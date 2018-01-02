 

Another ANC councillor killed in KwaZulu-Natal

Mxolisi Mngadi

ANC councillor Njabulo Dlamini was killed on Monday. (Facebook)

Durban – Another ANC councillor has been killed in KwaZulu-Natal, the province's department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) said on Tuesday.

Njabulo "Jija" Dlamini, a Ward 2 councillor in the Jozini local municipality of northern KZN, was stabbed to death while on holiday in Richards Bay on Monday night.

Cogta MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube has expressed shock and sadness at Dlamini's murder.

Dube-Ncube said Dlamini's murder marked a sad start to the new year for KZN's institution of local government, which has witnessed a surge in political killings since 2016.

"While the motive for this murder is not known, we as Cogta are urging the law enforcement agencies to act with speed in apprehending the perpetrators of this heinous crime," said Dube-Ncube. 

Funeral arrangements will be announced to the public in due course, Dube-Ncube added.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said Richards Bay police were investigating a case of murder.

She said the incident had taken place at about 21:00 at Alkastrand Beach.

Mbhele said Dlamini sustained two stab wounds to the chest and died at the scene.

"The motive for the attack is unknown at this stage," she said.

According to the ANC Far North's regional secretary, Nkosingiphile Mlambo, Dlamini was stabbed to death by an unknown assailant while at a beach in Richards Bay with his family to celebrate the first day of the new year. 

He told News24 that the man had allegedly approached Dlamini and asked him to step aside when an argument broke out.

"Details regarding Comrade Dlamini's murder remain sketchy, but it appears that his attacker [drew] a knife and stabbed him, before disappearing into the multitude of beachgoers," said Mlambo.

ALSO READ: Yet another KZN councillor shot and killed

Mlambo added that, as an activist, Dlamini was always available to serve his organisation with high degree. 

"He was a dedicated comrade and a true revolutionary who served our community with dedication. The ANC was still waiting for a lot from Comrade Dlamini as he continued to prove himself as a good leader and family man," he said.

He called on those who might have witnessed the murder to provide police with the necessary information that could assist in tracking the killer down.

Following a spate of political killings in the province, premier Willies Mchunu established the Moerane Commission in October 2016 to investigate the underlying causes of political killings committed in the province since 2011.

ANC KZN leader Sihle Zikalala had told the commission in October 2017 that 19 ANC members, including councillors, had been killed in the province since January 2016.

On November 3 last year, Sthe Mhlongo, an ANC PR councillor in the Umgungundlovu district, was shot at his home in Mphophomeni.

He died shortly after arrival at hospital.

Mhlongo's murder followed that of ANC activist Lungisani Mnguni, who was shot dead in Camperdown on November 20, bringing the number to 21.

