Another arrest in connection with Westbury mother's murder

South Africans watched as images of burning tyres and clouds of teargas mingled with the sounds of rubber bullets and the angry chants of Westbury residents as they clashed with police while protesting against drugs and gun violence in their community. WATCH

A joint intelligence-driven police operation based in Westbury, in western Johannesburg, has led to the arrest of another suspect linked to the killing of a woman last month.

On Sunday, police arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with the murder of Heather Petersen, as well as the attempted murder of Petersen's niece.

Police spokesperson Kay Makhubele said they had acted on information they received regarding the whereabouts of the suspect. They had followed the lead and traced the man to a house in Krugersdorp.

The suspect is due to appear at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court soon.

Petersen was killed in a shootout in September between gang members in Westbury. Petersen's 10-year-old niece was injured.

Police officers arrested

The death sparked outrage in the area, forcing Police Minister Bheki Cele to deploy members of the Tactical Response Team (TRT), public order policing, crime intelligence, the Hawks, visible policing and an investigative task team to stabilise the area.

Residents were complaining about gang members, corrupt police officers at the Sophiatown police station, and rampant crime in the area.

On Wednesday last week, two police officers – Warrant Officer Wynand Steyn, 45, and Sergeant Tom Keet, 42 – were arrested on charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.

The two were arrested following the death of Bradley Sauls, 21, who was gunned down while walking in Westbury on July 24.

On October 5, four other suspects – Taiton Palmer, 73, Dennis Oliphant, 25, Desmond Oliphant, 37, and Keenan Ebrahim, 37 – appeared briefly in court for allegedly killing Sauls.

The policemen allegedly concealed crucial evidence after having arrived first at the scene. They are also expected to face a departmental investigation.

