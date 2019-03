The body of another victim of Durban's weekend flash flooding has been found near a stream, north of the city.

The provincial cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) department confirmed that the man was one of two who were washed away while crossing a bridge in Verulam on Sunday.

He was found near a stream in the Hazelmere area.

"One of them has been found alive while the body that has been recovered is believed to be that of the second man," Cogta spokesperson Lennox Mabaso said on Tuesday.

In a separate incident, Mabaso said a 12-year-old child is believed to have drowned in the uMshwathi Local Municipality.

"Police say that search operations had to be called off when crocodiles were spotted in [the] water."

On Monday, Cogta MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube and eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede led mop-up operations in KwaMashu C Section where multiple homes were flooded.

They also visited the area of Amaoti where three family members – a mother, father and a child were washed away.

"The bodies of the father and a child have been recovered but the mother is still missing. These latest updates mean that three bodies have been recovered since yesterday and two are still missing," Mabaso said.