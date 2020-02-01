Another bullying incident reported at a Gauteng school, assault cases opened with police

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has expressed shock at reports of another incident of bullying in the province.

The latest incident took place at Roodepark High School in Roodepoort on Wednesday, the education department said in a statement on Saturday.

It comes just days after Lesufi visited Modiri Secondary School in Ga-Rankuwa, Pretoria, after the emergence of a video of a girl bullying a fellow pupil by pouring a white liquid over her and then hitting her over the head.

Lesufi said his department only learnt about the Roodepark incident on Saturday.

"We are disappointed that the department was not immediately informed about this disturbing incident. We only learnt [about it] through the media on Saturday. Indeed, we would seek a detailed explanation from all role players accordingly.

"It is encouraging that the perpetrator, a 15-year-old pupil, is temporarily suspended until the necessary disciplinary process is undertaken on Monday, February 10," Lesufi said.

He added a mother complained that a pupil allegedly slam dunked her 17-year-old on concrete during an altercation.

'We will launch an investigation'

Both the victim and the alleged perpetrator have opened assault cases against each other with the police.

The injured learner was admitted to a local hospital, the department said.

"Indeed, we do not underestimate such incidents, especially bullying, which is a serious concern to us. We will launch an investigation surrounding the circumstances of this incident, which will assist us to take decisive action," he said.

Lesufi has promised to visit the school on Monday to find out what transpired.

The department's psychosocial team is expected to offer the family of the victim counselling.

Meanwhile, the girl caught on camera bullying a peer at Modiri Secondary School in Ga-Rankuwa remains in police custody after making her first court appearance on Friday.

She was arrested on Thursday hours after Lesufi visited the school and advised the victim's family to open an assault case with the police.

READ | Gauteng matric pupil at centre of viral bullying video kept in custody asks to write exams

She will return to court on Wednesday.

In two separate videos posted on Friday morning, she apologised for her actions.



She also apologised to Lesufi and asked to be allowed to write exams, adding that she will abide by any decision.