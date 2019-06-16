Another bus and bakkie crash claims two lives and 78 injured in Limpopo

An accident between a bakkie and bus has claimed two lives, leaving scores injured along the R71 Road between Tzaneen and Phalaborwa on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe said police in Gravelotte on the outskirts of Phalaborwa are investigating the cause of the fatal accident that occurred at 05:00.

"It is alleged that the bus which was going towards the direction of Phalaborwa transporting 78 students from a FET (College) in Lephalale, collided with a double cab bakkie with two occupants, including the driver. The bakkie was going towards the Tzaneen direction.

"During this accident, two occupants of the double cab, died instantly and all the 78 passengers from the bus were taken to Letaba and Maphutha Hospitals, respectively, for medical treatment. The deceased were identified as Burger MF, 36 and Jan Hendrick Louis aged 66. Both are from Phalaborwa town," he said.

Ngoepe concluded that police have opened a case of culpable homicide and are investigating the cause of the accident.

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula has urged road users to exercise extreme caution this long weekend to avoid accidents.

His message came after two other people were killed and about 80 others were injured in a collision involving a bus, a bakkie and an SUV on the R71 between Letsitele and Gravelotte in Limpopo also on Saturday morning.

Spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine said while the exact cause of the crash is yet to be determined/



