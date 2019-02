A man has been shot dead while dropping his child off at school in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town on Wednesday morning.

Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Jessica Shelver said the man was killed around 07:50, outside Woodville Primary School in Woodlands.

"A teacher who was on scholar patrol and witnessed the incident is deeply traumatised. Two school psychologists are at the school to provide counselling and support," she said.

The department has asked the police to increase visibility in the area, especially when school comes out later on Wednesday.

"Our heartfelt condolences go to the learners who have lost their father, to the rest of the family and the school community."

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a school employee said that schooling was continuing, although not "as normal".

Parents who could, fetched their children, while children who relied on public transport to get home, or who only had a carer available at home after school, stayed behind.

READ: Slain lawyer Pete Mihalik to be laid to rest

In October, well-known lawyer Pete Mihalik was shot dead while taking his children to school in Sea Point.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the Anti-Gang Unit was investigating the shooting and had established that there were two shooters.

She said none of the other occupants of the vehicle had been injured.

According to reports, the 37-year-old victim was dropping his children at a school when he was approached by two armed suspects who shot at him. The man was fatally wounded.

A case of murder has been opened for investigation, with no arrests so far.