Another City Power substation set alight

The City of Joburg’s electricity division, City Power, is battling outrage from protesters venting their anger on a substation after illegal connections were disconnected.

On Tuesday night, angry residents of Mayibuye, near Rabie Ridge in Ekurhuleni set alight parts of the Allandale substation.

"Residents of Mayibuye were protesting over the disconnection of illegally connected electricity in the area. They burnt tyres in the area, barricaded streets and later attacked the substation," City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said.

He said areas such as Mayibuye, Phomolong, Comercia and Rabie Ridge were affected. The incident resulted in a blackout in the affected areas.

Mangena said the areas were still without electricity on Wednesday after the neutral and earth combination transformers tripped due to the attack.

"People, especially those who are paying, are flooding us with phone calls demanding to know when electricity will be back. We are pleading with them to have patience with us as our technicians are working around the clock to restore power [to] their properties," he added.

READ: Joburg City Power 'threatened by mobs', electricity poles cut down

Technicians fixing the problem

City Power and Eskom technicians are currently conducting investigations to determine if further damage has been caused to supply lines, cables and other electrical equipment.

"There is protest action in these areas inconvenienced by power loss. Hence, it is not easy and safe for City Power and Eskom technicians to access them. Early speculation is that Eskom may install new transformers, cables, insulators to replace the ones ravaged by fire," Mangena said.

He said an alternative power supply could not be implemented because the area affected by the power loss was huge, and the expected time of restoration was not available.

City Power will keep affected customers updated as and when new information becomes available.

Sporadic events

City Power has, over recent weeks, experienced attacks on their substations by angry residents, especially those who have illegally connected electricity to their properties.

The affected areas were Eikenhof, Eldorado Park and Unaville, all in the south of Johannesburg.

READ: Dark, cold Saturday in some areas of Eldorado Park after substation catches fire

Mangena has called for calm from residents and urged them to stop illegally connecting electricity.

"Illegal connections are a problem to us. We will continue to cut out all illegally connected areas and appeal to people to refrain from illegally connecting electricity," he said.

