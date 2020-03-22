Another cop killed in Cape Town

Cape Town police have launched a 72-hour activation plan for the arrest of the killers of a 36-year-old police constable in Khayelitsha, on Friday night.

The SAPS member worked at the Strand Magistrate's Court and was off duty at the time of the incident, which happened in front of his home in Qhela Street, Makhaza.

Clues at the crime scene indicated to detectives that the police officer was shot and killed in an argument in what appeared to have been a robbery.

Residents of Khayelitsha have been urged to assist police to identify and locate the perpetrators.

"Anyone with information that could assist in expediting the investigation is urged to contact the police on 08600 10111 or via the My SAPS app," police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said in a statement.

Western Cape police commissioner Lieutenant Yolisa Matakata has condemned the killing of police officers in Cape Town.

A week ago, 25-year-old constable Thobinceba Xhontelo and a friend were murdered by unknown gunmen in Bardale, Mfuleni.

Potelwa has encouraged members of the public to report crime.