 

KZN man dies of coronavirus as infections rise to 1 280

2020-03-29 22:12
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize during the Inter-Ministerial Committee dealing with coronavirus in South Africa.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize during the Inter-Ministerial Committee dealing with coronavirus in South Africa. (GCIS)

South Africa has recorded a second death as the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country reached 1 280 on Sunday.

"It is with sadness that we announce the second death of a patient who had tested positive for Covid-19," said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

The 74-year-old male had been in ICU and ventilation in a private hospital in Ladysmith.

The man travelled to the Kruger National Park with his family and came back with flu-like symptoms. He was confirmed to be Covid-19 positive on March 27, 2020.

