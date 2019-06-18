 

Another delay in former Bryanston High School coach's sexual harassment case

2019-06-18 12:23

Canny Maphanga

(File: Duncan Alfreds, News24)

(File: Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The 33-year-old former Bryanston High School sports coach accused of sexual harassment made another brief appearance in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

The matter was postponed again – this time to give the defence an opportunity to consult with the accused and to obtain documents which will determine how many counts he will be charged with.

The former sports coach, who cannot be named until he pleads, was dismissed from the high school on March 1, after a disciplinary panel of three presiding officers found him guilty of all counts of sexual harassment and financial mismanagement.

ALSO READ: Bryanston High School coach guilty of sexual harassment, dismissed immediately

The decision to fire the accused came after he was arrested in January, when a 17-year-old pupil and her mother opened a sexual offences case.

The alleged incidents of sexual assault were said to have taken place during netball matches and on school outings between 2017 and 2018. A parent of one of the complainants confirmed this to News24, it was reported earlier.

The accused is due back in court on July 23.


KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime  |  sexual assault  |  courts
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Two young men arrested for rape of elderly woman after traditional ceremony

2019-06-18 10:51

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: One winner takes it all tonight 2019-06-17 21:48 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Sales Representative- Knysna

George - Knysna
George Employment Consultants
R15 000.00 Per Month Per Month

Key Accounts - IT

Bellville
Southern Shore Recruitment
R15 000.00 - R25 000.00 Per Month

Audit Senior / Bookkeeper to Trial Balance

Cape Town Southern Suburbs
Placement Point (Pty) Ltd
R15 000.00 - R21 000.00 Per Month

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 