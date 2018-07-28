 

SEE: Another fire breaks out at train station in Cape Town, arson suspected

2018-07-28 18:20

News24 Correspondent

Smoke from a fire at Cape Town train station. (Supplied by Eloise Wessels)

Two carriages have been affected during a fire at Cape Town train station on Saturday, which occurred at exactly the same platforms as a fire last Saturday, the City confirmed.

The fire broke out at approximately 17:40 on platforms 15 and 16, the City of Cape Town’s Fire & Rescue spokesperson Theo Layne told News24.

He said nineteen firefighters, three fire engines, a water ranker and rescue vehicle were all on the scene battling the blaze.

The train had been evacuated and no injuries were reported.

He said the suspected cause was arson. 

On Thursday, a fire broke out at Retreat station, the then fifth incident in Cape Town this year.

Last Saturday, also at the Cape town station, two coaches were burnt, and the platforms' cabling was damaged, amounting to a loss of at least R30m.

Battling the fire at Cape Town train station. (Wayne Dyason, City of Cape Town)

Smoke from a fire at Cape Town train station. (Supplied by Melanie Verwoerd)

