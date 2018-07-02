 

Girl dies in Cape Town blaze

2018-07-02 13:23

Jenni Evans

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A girl died when a shack fire broke out in Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay on Monday, the City of Cape Town's fire services spokesperson Theo Layne said.

"She was found inside one of the structures," said Layne.

The call for help came in shortly after noon and four water tankers were also sent to assist.

ALSO READ: No progress in reblocking Imizamo Yethu since devastating fire

After the fire was put out, it was found that between 10 to 15 shacks were destroyed and over 40 people left without shelter.

Layne said the city's disaster management team would take over to assist them.

In the meantime, no more information could be released yet about the girl who died, as she still has to be officially identified.

Last year, thousands of Imizamo Yethu residents had to be offered emergency shelter after a blaze that devastated many of the homes built on a slope in Hout Bay.

READ: Emergency shelter offered to 15 000 homeless from Hout Bay blaze

Cape Town is currently in the grip of a rainy cold front, with more than 4 000 homes affected by flooding in informal settlements around the city.

Read more on:    cape town  |  fires

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Judicial Conduct Tribunal postponed after judge recuses himself

2018-07-02 13:18

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: 5 rainy weather struggles Capetonians forgot about during drought
 

We think every company should have pawternity leave!

A major pet company has introduced what it calls Pawternity leave – three-day parental leave for employees getting a new puppy or kitten.

 

Paws

Meghan Markle took this dog from a shelter to Windsor
Survey shows South Africans pick pets over people as binge-watching buddies
#WhatTheFluff prank goes viral!
Animal lover leaves €1 million to dog that saved his life
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, June 30 2018-06-30 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 