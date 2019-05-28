Another fire engulfs train at Cape Town station

File photo: Cape Town train station filled with smoke after trains were set alight. (Jenni Evans, News24)

Two carriages were alight at Cape Town train station on Tuesday night, City of Cape Town fire and rescue services confirmed.

"They are busy extinguishing," spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said.

The power also has to be switched off at the station for safety reasons while firefighters work.



The call for help is understood to have come in at around 19:40 for the fire on Platform 6.

Metrorail has been battling significant losses as a result of fires and vandalism.

On Easter Sunday a massive fire engulfed several coaches. A man was arrested.

