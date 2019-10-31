 

Another Golden Arrow bus torched in Cape Town, three injured

2019-10-31 22:47

Ntwaagae Seleka

A Golden Arrow bus in Cape Town. (Supplied)

A second Golden Arrow bus was petrol bombed in Cape Town, leaving three passengers injured on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, five people were injured when a bus was petrol bombed at Vrygrond, near Muizenberg.

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said the second bus was torched in Baden Powell Drive, Strandfontein.

He said circumstances surrounding the second incident are under investigation.

"Unknown suspects petrol bombed the bus and fled the scene. One commuter suffered severe burn wounds and two were treated for minor injuries. The bus was destroyed by the fire. The motive for the incident is yet to be established," said Traut.

Golden Arrow bus services spokesperson, Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, said two suspects were arrested following the incident in Vrygrond, reported News24 earlier.

She said the bus was en route to Blue Route Mall from the city centre when it came under attack.

golden arrow  |  cape town  |  crime  |  transport
