Another KZN mall evacuated after bomb threat

The Cornubia Mall in Mount Edgecombe, Durban was evacuated following a bomb threat on Thursday morning.

Hundreds of patrons and mall workers were evacuated after police allegedly received a tip off that there was a bomb in Woolworths.

The mall was reopened with the police bomb squad giving the all clear.

"There was no bomb found at the mall and it appears to have been a hoax. The evacuation procedure is now over. We would like to thank SAPS for their fast, professional service', Cornubia Mall Management said in a statement.

There have been six devices found in recent weeks with the bomb squad performing a controlled detonation at a threat in Wentworth on Monday.

