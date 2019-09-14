Another life line for Jason Rohde as SCA grants appeal for refusal of bail judgment

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has granted Jason Rodhe's application for leave to appeal the refusal by the Western Cape High Court to have him released on bail while he awaits to appeal his murder sentence and conviction.Last month, Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe refused to grant Rohde bail so he could look after his business interests, pending an appeal of his conviction for murder in the SCA.Rohde had argued that he needed to be released to deal with a "hostile takeover" of his company, as well as to help avoid a situation where funds for his daughters would run out by the end of the year.In handing down her judgment, Salie-Hlophe at the time said: "Releasing Mr Rohde, who was convicted of the savage murder of his wife, on the basis essentially that he had been granted leave to appeal and that his release would allow him to manage his wealth and other needs and comforts, would threaten law and order".Rohde then applied for leave to appeal the judgment by Salie-Hlophe, who again refused his request.His lawyers then petitioned the SCA who have granted him leave to appeal.In correspondence from the SCA registrar, the order reads: "The applicant is granted leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal against the refusal by the Western Cape Division of the High Court to admit him to bail."Dates for both hearings are yet to be determined.Salie-Hlophe found Rohde guilty in November last year of the murder of his wife Susan - and of staging her suicide - at the Spier Hotel in Stellenbosch three years ago.