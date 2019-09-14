Another life line for Jason Rohde as SCA grants appeal for refusal of bail judgment

In handing down her judgment, Salie-Hlophe at the time said: "Releasing Mr Rohde, who was convicted of the savage murder of his wife, on the basis essentially that he had been granted leave to appeal and that his release would allow him to manage his wealth and other needs and comforts, would threaten law and order".

Rohde then applied for leave to appeal the judgment by Salie-Hlophe, who again refused his request.

His lawyers then petitioned the SCA who have granted him leave to appeal.