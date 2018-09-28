Another man killed in possible underworld shooting in Cape Town

A man has been killed in a shooting in the Cape Town suburb of Belhar – a stronghold of the Sexy Boys gang – in an incident which sources say is linked to suspected underworld happenings.

The shooting happened on Friday afternoon and it is understood it played out near to a home linked to two brothers.

Brendale Abrahams, an attorney who is part of a team representing Colin Booysen, the brother of suspected Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome "Donkie" Booysen, and who is accused in a case along with suspected underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack, confirmed the shooting to News24 on Friday.

He declined to comment further, saying the police were still investigating the incident.

Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut confirmed that a man, 28, was killed in Jakaranda Avenue in Belhar.

Several suspected underworld figures present

A 24-year-old man was arrested and faces a murder charge.

Traut said the circumstances surrounding the shooting were being investigated.

News24 understands that the man who was killed may have been providing security for someone.

It is further understood that, following the shooting, there were several suspected underworld figures present.

A number of shootings linked to underworld happenings have recently played out in Cape Town.

Jerome Booysen, who was named as the suspected head of the Sexy Boys gang in a court case years ago, has been shot at six times in less than a year.

Colin Booysen is expected to go on trial in the Cape Town Regional Court in November along with Modack and two others – Ashley Fields and Jacques Cronje – for allegedly extorting a restaurant owner and forcing him to use security provided by a particular company.

On August 23, Fields' brother was wounded in a shooting in Salt River – an incident which may have been a case of mistaken identity. Fields may have been the target of the shooting.

Weeks earlier, on August 5, Carl Lakay, who was also an accused in the extortion case, was murdered in a shooting in Goodwood.

Four days earlier, Jerome Booysen was wounded in a shooting in Kuils River, in an incident which marked the sixth attempt on his life.

Another man, believed to have shot Booysen, was shot dead.