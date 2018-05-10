 

Another motion of no confidence against Athol Trollip

2018-05-10 09:41

Derrick Spies

Athol Trollip will face another motion of no confidence. (Leon Sadiki, Gallo Images, City Press, file)

Athol Trollip will face another motion of no confidence. (Leon Sadiki, Gallo Images, City Press, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Nelson Mandela Bay special council meeting to hear a motion of no confidence against Mayor Athol Trollip will resume - for the third sitting - at 10:00 on Thursday.

The previous two sittings descended into chaos and were adjourned. Speaker Jonathan Lawack announced at the previous sitting that the meeting was permanently adjourned, and that the opposition would have to petition for a new special council meeting to take place.

However, the municipality subsequently issued notice to say that the meeting would reconvene on Thursday.

The coalition government has had a minority of 59 seats in the 120-seat council since a fallout with the United Democratic Movement.

However, they recently secured the Patriotic Alliance as a coalition partner, taking them back up to 60, and the African Independent Congress has also declared its support to the coalition, giving it a potential majority vote of 61.

The African National Congress will be going into the meeting minus two councillors, and thus two votes down, with both Andile Lungisa and Bongo Nombiba currently behind bars.

Lungisa began an effective two-year jail term on Wednesday for assaulting former member of the mayoral committee and Democratic Alliance councillor Rano Kayser, while Nombiba was handed a five-year prison sentence for fraud in April.

Six motions tabled

The DA will also be a councillor short as undertaker-turned-DA councillor Mbulelo Manyati is currently appearing in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court on a charge of fraud. 

Manyati's attorney, Zolile Ngqeza, had asked for his client to be excused, so that he may attend Thursday's council meeting but Magistrate Johannes Claassen said politics was not a sufficient reason to postpone.

Six motions have been tabled, they include:

  • To remove Trollip as mayor;
  • To remove DA councillor Lawack as speaker of council;
  • To remove DA councillor Werner Senekal as chief whip;
  • To rescind the decision of council in November last year that dissolved the post of deputy mayor;
  • To vote in a new deputy mayor; and
  • To remove all political heads of municipal portfolios.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    da  |  anc  |  athol ­trollip  |  port elizabeth  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Teen appears in court for well-known horticulturalists' kidnapping

2018-05-09 22:17

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Hijackings: Here's what to do if confronted
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 10:59 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Bishopscourt 10:35 AM
Road name: Rhodes Drive

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Wednesday, May 9 2018-05-09 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 