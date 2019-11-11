 

Another Muslim grave vandalised, this time at foot of Table Mountain

2019-11-11 19:02

Kamva Somdyala

The Salt River Cemetery, where several graves were desecrated. (Jenni Evans, News24, file)

The chairperson of the Cape Mazaar Society, Mahmood Limbada, says the vandalised gravesite of Auliya Syed Abdul Haq Al Quadri is the work of "Satanists" and people with "sick minds".

The kramat (burial site for saints in Islam), which is situated in Deer Park on Table Mountain, was vandalised over the weekend.

"There isn't major damage, but it's disgusting to see," Limbada said on Monday.

He said the society was trying to find out who the culprits were.

"There had been visitors who went to the site on Sunday and when they arrived, they saw the damage … we were then alerted and we saw the pictures of blatant vandalism which can only be the work of Satanists and people with sick minds…"

He added they had speculated on the motivation behind the vandalism but will leave the investigation to the police who currently have no record of a case being open.

Limbada revealed faeces had been smeared on the kabr (grave), while some of the iron rods surrounding the grave were also dislodged.

He said there had been a delay in getting a case number, adding the case had definitely been reported to Western Cape police.

The incident follows the recent desecration of at least 80 graves at Mowbray Muslim cemetery.

Tombstones were ripped out and laid out in the shape of a cross, while some were shoved into open graves in the shape of triangles.

Cemetery workers also discovered that some of the tombstones taken from other graves were arranged in a triangle inside freshly dug ones.

Limbada said "we are strongly inclined to believe the two incidents are linked". 

Read more on:    cape town
