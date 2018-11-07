 

Another MyCiTi bus torched in Cape Town

2018-11-07 10:06

Sarah Evans

A MyCiTi bus has been set alight. (Supplied)

A MyCiTi bus has been set alight. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Another MyCiTi bus has been set alight - this time in Khayelitsha, following the torching of another bus in Milnerton on Tuesday.

Western Cape provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa told News24 on Wednesday morning that the bus was set alight at around 05:00 on Kuyasa Road in Khayelitsha, near the Kuyasa MyCiTi bus station.

He said no injuries were reported and there was no information on who was responsible.

It is also not clear whether anyone was on the bus at the time of the attack.

Police and traffic services were on the scene, said Africa.

On Tuesday a bus driver escaped unharmed when a bus was torched in Milnerton.

It is also not clear who was responsible for that incident. There were no passengers on the bus at the time.

City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith told News24 on Tuesday that while it was not clear who was behind the blaze, the incident "followed a pattern of attacks on isolated buses".

He said the City would issue a statement on Wednesday to update the public on both incidents.

This is the second attack at the Kuyasa station.

Interdict against striking drivers

MyCiTi bus was stoned at the station on October 23. No injuries were reported.

It was reported that a petrol bomb was thrown at the MyCiTi bus station in Kuyasa on the same day, although it was not immediately clear whether this was the same incident.

It is also not clear whether the attacks are related to an ongoing dispute between the City and bus drivers who have been on a "wildcat strike" over payment, working conditions and outsourcing.

The City of Cape Town obtained an urgent interdict on October 19 to stop striking drivers from intimidating, harassing or assaulting MyCiTi passengers or staff.

Drivers were also interdicted from damaging MyCiTi stations or buses, and gathering less than 100m from MyCiTi stations or buses.

According to Eyewitness News, the City's former mayoral committee member for transport Brett Herron said at the time that there was a four-week strike earlier this year, and that it was concluded with an agreement at the bargaining council.

Read more on:    myciti  |  cape town  |  crime  |  public transport

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'We are only good for votes,' say Cato Crest families

2018-11-07 10:06

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: 'VBS looters, pay back the money' - DA, EFF in war of words
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, November 6 2018-11-06 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

SQL Reporter

Cape Town
Communicate Cape Town IT
R10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 