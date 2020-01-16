 

Another New Year's shooting in Joburg has been reported - police

2020-01-16 18:16

Azarrah Karrim

A case of attempted murder has been opened at the Parkview police station in Randburg, after a 24-year-old man was shot and wounded at a restaurant in Parkhurst, Johannesburg, on New Year’s Day.

The exact location of the shooting is unknown.

According to the South African Police Service, the man noticed he was bleeding, but thought it was as a result of being struck by a firecracker during the celebrations.

"The man was rushed to a nearby hospital, where it was confirmed that his injuries were sustained from a firearm shot," SAPS’ spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said.

She said the suspects were unknown at this stage.

"Anyone who may have information on this incident is urged to report to the police by calling the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or by giving a tip-off on the MySAPS app," Sibeko said.

This is the third known shooting that took place on New Year’s Day.

About an hour into the new year, another shooting took place at Poppy’s restaurant in Melville.

Two women were killed and six others injured.

Soon after, another shooting occurred at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown, where 11 people were injured.

"Preliminary investigations on the Mary Fitzgerald Square incident reveal that the shooter fired several shots from the upper level of M2 (southbound) double decker bridge and targeted the VIP area," the Gauteng government said in a statement at the time.

No arrests have been made in connection with either of the shootings.

The police have also appealed to the public to share any information they might have on the shooting, offering a cash reward for information that could lead to an arrest and successful prosecution.

