Another official at East London prison tests positive for Covid-19

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases at the East London Correctional Centre in the Eastern Cape has increased after another official tested positive for the virus on Friday.

The Department of Correctional Services announced the number of recorded cases in correctional facilities around the country had increased to 117.

This after two officials from the East London prison tested positive for the virus, one on Thursday and the other on Friday.

The prison is the most affected correctional facility in the country, with 33 officials and 56 inmates testing positive for the virus since the outbreak started.

News24 previously reported the outbreak of the virus at the prison emanated from an official working in its female section.

The second positive case was confirmed on 8 April after an official, who sought out the services of a private laboratory, received her results.

Other prisons with confirmed cases

On Tuesday, the department announced the first Covid-19 case at a prison in Gauteng after an official at the Johannesburg Correctional Centre, also known as Sun City, tested positive.

In the Western Cape, the Worcester Correctional Centre became the second prison in South Africa where an inmate tested positive for Covid-19.

As of Wednesday, seven officials and a prisoner have tested positive at the prison, while 15 officials at the Warm Bokkeveld Prison, also in the Western Cape, tested positive.

The Kutama Sinthumule Correctional Centre in Limpopo has recorded two cases.

One official at St Albans Correctional Centre in Port Elizabeth has also tested positive for Covid-19.

