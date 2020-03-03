Another parolee arrested for raping, murdering young child

A man who was arrested for the murder of a Tulbagh boy is a convicted criminal who was out on parole.

The body of Reagan Gertse, 8, was found on Sunday after he had gone missing earlier that day.

Following leads and information handed to the detectives, a 53-year-old man was subsequently arrested for the murder of the child, police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said on Sunday.

According to eNCA, the man who was arrested was a family member who'd recently been released from prison.

Gertse was reportedly last seen on Saturday morning walking with the man.

An 11-year-old friend of Gertse's identified the man on Sunday morning, shortly before his body was found by his father, according to the report.

The man seen with Gertse was staying with Reagan's father, Ricardo Davids' parents, just three doors away.

Reagan's mother Louisa Gertse told TimesLive her son was a well-respected boy who always dreamt of wearing the green and gold.

"His dream was always to play for the Springboks. We will forever remember him for who he was," she reportedly said.

Gertse's body was found on the same day as Tazne van Wyk, whose body was found last Wednesday outside Worcester.

Her neighbour, Moyhdian Pangarker, allegedly pointed out the location of her decomposing remains in a stormwater drain.

Pangarker, the Van Wyk family's neighbour, has been charged with her murder and appeared in the Goodwood Magistrate's Court on Friday.

His criminal record dates to the 1980s and he absconded from parole a year ago.

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler