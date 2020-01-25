 

WATCH: Another passenger train burns in Cape Town

2020-01-25 20:05

Alex Mitchley

Despite a commitment made more than a year ago it appears Metrorail will not be introducing women-and-children-only carriages. (Masixole Feni, GroundUp)

A passenger train caught fire in Cape Town between the Kentemade and Century City stations on Saturday evening.

While it is unknown what caused fire on the train, City of Cape Town fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said at least seven carriages and one motor coach had been affected by the fire.

Carelse added that firefighters and rescue services were on scene, waiting for the power to be isolated so that they could attempt to extinguish the fire.

There were no passengers on board and no injuries have been reported. 

This is a developing story.

