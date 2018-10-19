 

Another political killing prompts eThekwini ANC to call for govt assistance

2018-10-19 18:59

Christina Pitt

The ANC in the eThekwini region is calling on government to deploy a team of experts to assist with the investigation into the murder of Umlazi councillor Sbu Maphumulo, who was killed on Thursday.

"Comrade Sbu was killed, whilst sitting in his car last night, by two assailants who ran away. We are disturbed to learn that, before his death, some people had threatened to burn down his house," said ANC regional secretary Bheki Ntuli.

"The ANC leadership in the region has visited the family to convey our deepest condolences following the untimely death of a community leader who was selfless and loved by his community."

Ntuli said that a team of ballistic experts was required to oversee the gathering of evidence and to carry out spot examinations of all firearms on the crime scene.

"We are calling upon the acting KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Nhlanhla Lucky Mkhwanazi, to implore law enforcement agencies to be firm and act decisively to root out rogue elements that are behind the killing of leaders and innocent members of society in our region."

He added that, despite this major setback, the party would "ensure that a stronger effort is mounted to fight crime, in all its manifestations – from the unacceptable level of murders, assaults, robberies, hijacking and domestic violence".

The spate of political killings, which have apparently plagued the province for five years, prompted President Cyril Ramaphosa to instruct his security cluster ministers to act with speed in arresting those responsible in May.

In August, Police Minister Bheki Cele said that the police were hot on the heels of the suspects who killed ANC activist Musawenkosi "Maqatha" Mchunu at KwaPata in Pietermaritzburg on May 11, and Richmond municipal manager Sibusiso Sithole in March.

He said political murder cases had increased from 98 to 126.

The National Prosecuting Authority had deployed 16 prosecutors to assist the investigating team, Cele said.

anc  |  political killings

