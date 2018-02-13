 

Another postponement: Cabinet won't meet on Wednesday

2018-02-13 19:59

Jan Gerber

Cape Town – The Cabinet meeting scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed indefinitely.

"Government wishes to announce the postponement of the Cabinet meeting that was scheduled for this week," reads a statement from acting Cabinet spokesperson Phumla Williams on Tuesday.

"The meeting was scheduled to take place on February 14.  The new date of the Cabinet will be communicated in due cause."

According to the statement, Communications Minister Kubayi-Ngubane said "we are alive to the developments taking place in the ruling party.  

"Government reassures South Africans that service delivery will not be impacted upon," Kubayi-Ngubane added.

This follows the ANC calling its members to an ANC caucus meeting, scheduled for Wednesday 10:00 and the rescheduling of all parliamentary committee meetings to 14:00, in the wake of the ANC NEC's decision to recall President Jacob Zuma in the very early hours of Tuesday.

During the press conference following the NEC meeting, ANC secretary general Ace Magashule said the caucus will be briefed on the outcomes of that meeting.

Most ministers are part of the ANC caucus. Caucus meetings are usually on Thursday mornings, and Cabinet meetings every second Wednesday.

In an unprecedented move, Parliament's presiding officers postponed the State of the Nation Address, which was scheduled for Thursday last week.

A new date for the event is yet to be communicated.

