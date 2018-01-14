Another rock thrown at Durban North motorist

What To Read Next

The rock and pieces of glass on the passenger seat. (Supplied, Ethekweni CPF)

Durban - A motorist had a lucky escape after yet another rock was thrown off a bridge at a car in Durban North, Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said on Sunday.

"The rock was thrown through his windscreen," said Jamieson.



"He sustained minor injuries and is very anxious and stressed."



He did not go to hospital.



The incident took place on the North Coast Road at the N2 bridge near Glen Anil at about 19.45.

Pictures from the scene show that the rock hit the windscreen on the passenger side of his VW Polo.



The rock and pieces of glass were on the passenger seat.



Police were at the scene.



News24 reported earlier that a woman and her seven-year-old brother died along the N2 highway in Umhlali, north of Durban in December.

A large rock was thrown from an overhead bridge on to their car.



They had been travelling with their father at the time.

Police said they could not release statistics on similar incidents, but said there were patrols and moves to catch the perpetrators.

On January 6, a motorist was taken to hospital after a rock was allegedly thrown onto his car, also from an overhead bridge on the N2 between Ballito and Tongaat, north of Durban.



Six children who were taken in for questioning were released.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said the incident had not been reported at a police station yet at the time of News24's request for comment, but he had heard about it.

"They must go to the police station and report it," he said.