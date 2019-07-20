 

Another SA teacher missing in Vietnam

2019-07-20 14:20

News24 Correspondent

Mushfiq Daniels has been reported missing in Vietnam.

A second South African teacher has been reported missing in Vietnam.

The family of Mushfiq Daniels, 28, from Surrey Estate in Cape Town, says he was last seen on June 5 in Ho Chi Min City, according to Netwerk24. Daniels has been working as an English teacher in the country since March 2018.

Daniels last spoke to his family on July 3, and his mother, Faheema Abrahams, was notified of his disappearance on July 7. The family has been in contact with the South African embassy.

Daniels' family has travelled to Vietnam and have searched at mosques, hospitals, police stations and restaurants in the hope of uncovering his whereabouts, but have yet to receive any leads.

According to a Facebook page set up to aid the search, Daniels' family believes he "suffered a breakdown causing distress and disorientation".

On Friday, the family called for followers of the page to "keep a lookout near all mosques in the Ho Chi Minh City [area]", but this did not yield any results.

"We have no other confirmed reports. It is currently difficult to verify some reports due to the lack of CCTV in the city. Please continue to keep an eye out for Mushfiq," the family posted.

Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) spokesperson Nelson Kgwete confirmed that the department is aware of Daniels' disappearance.

"Officials at the [South African] embassy in Hanoi are in contact with the Vietnamese authorities. Local police have launched a search to trace Mr Daniels. The embassy is also in contact with Mr Daniels' family members who are currently in Vietnam," Kgwete added.

Earlier this year, another South African was reported missing, News24 reported.

John Bothma, 22, from Gauteng, was last heard from on May 18. He had been visiting a friend in Ho Chi Minh City. His phone had been off since then and friends and family have been trying to piece together what could have happened.

Bothma had been doing short-team teaching stints since entering the south-east Asian country in November last year, but was hoping to secure a longer contract.

Images of a South African man involved in accident, thought to be Bothma, were circulating on Facebook last month. However, authorities verified Bothma was not the man involved in the accident.

Kgwete also confirmed that efforts to trace Bothma are continuing.

