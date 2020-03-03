Another scuffle breaks out between EFF, security personnel in EC legislature

Violence again broke out on Tuesday when EFF members and security personnel clashed inside the Eastern Cape legislature over the party's trademark red overalls.



The EFF claimed it was acting in self-defence after a female party member was assaulted by a security officer in the public gallery.

According to HeraldLive, the EFF refused to leave the chambers after being ordered to do so by speaker Helen Sauls-August, apparently because they were wearing their traditional red overalls.

A video of the incident, published by the news site, showed people wearing EFF regalia in the gallery yelling insults and pouring what appeared to be water on security officers.

According to the publication, some of them entered the chambers to step in and assist EFF MPLs, others stormed in and jumped on a table while some attacked security staff.

Unapologetic

Eastern Cape EFF leader Yazini Tetyana told News24 they were unapologetic.

"We were not going to allow our member, especially a defenceless woman, [to be] attacked by a security guard in our presence."

Tetyana said the assaulted member was among party members who had attended the State of the Province Address (SOPA) debate.

"She was then attacked and beaten up by the bouncer. Other fighters who were nearer were angered by the incident and attacked the bouncer in defence of our member. The entire incident happened by the door leading to the public gallery.

Sauls-August's spokesperson, Lwandile Sicwetsha, told HeraldLive no injuries were reported and the incident would be investigated.



However, SowetanLive had reported that legislature employees cleaned blood off the floor before the debate, which had been delayed by more than an hour.

Last week, News24 reported four EFF MPLs were forcefully removed by security personnel dressed in black and white from the legislature for wearing red overalls during SOPA.