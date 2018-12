The Karkloof Waterfall in KZN where a second teenager fell from on Saturday. (Supplied)

A teenager has been hospitalised after falling about nine metres off the Karkloof Falls in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Saturday.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst in a statement confirmed paramedics responded to the scene at about 11:30.

The 13-year-old patient had sustained moderate injuries and was in severe pain, Herbst said.

"He was treated on scene by an advanced life support paramedic. The Pietermaritzburg police Search and Rescue Unit set up a rope rescue system with specialised stretcher to carry the boy to a safe place."

Once stabilised, he was transported to hospital for further care.

This was the second incident reported at the waterfalls in the past four days.

On Wednesday, a dramatic rescue involving paramedics and locals played out when a 14-year-old boy fell about 50 metres down the Karkloof Falls while on an outing with friends, News24 sister publication The Witness reported.

A three-hour rescue ensued. Paramedics found the teenager lying on some rocks at the bottom of the falls.

He was assessed and found to be in a serous condition, having sustained a number of injuries.

He was airlifted to Mediclinic Pietermaritzburg for further treatment, the publication reported.