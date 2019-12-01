Another teen stabbed to death near Clifton beach

Western Cape police are investigating a case of murder after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed and killed near Clifton Beach on Saturday night - two months after an 18-year-old UCT student was stabbed there.

"According to information, last night at about 22:45, members of law enforcement saw the victim with a stab wound," spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said in a statement on Sunday.

The teen boy received medical attention but died on the scene due to his injuries.

Circumstances surrounding the stabbing incident were not yet known.

"Police are following up on leads in order to bring the perpetrators to book," Rwexana concluded.

Ward councillor Nicola Jowell said on her Facebook page that the stabbing took place on Victoria Road - the road above all of Clifton's beaches.

This is the same vicinity where 18-year-old UCT student Mhleli Cebo Mbatha was killed in an apparent robbery above Clifton Third Beach in September.

Jowell said a joint operations centre had been put in place to monitor a low risk, annual film event on Saturday. The beach was also visited by a large number of matriculants celebrating the end of exams, she said.

She called for more deployment of police in the Camps Bay beach area going into the festive season. The boy had been treated by medics who were present for the film event.

Former Councillor at the City of Cape Town, Jacques Weber also on Facebook called the incident "unacceptable" and a sign that that the City needs "urgent intervention in terms of policing".