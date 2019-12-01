 

Another teen stabbed to death near Clifton beach

2019-12-01 13:38

Canny Maphanga

Clifton Beach. (Nicole Mccain, Peoples Post) Author:

Clifton Beach. (Nicole Mccain, Peoples Post) Author:

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Western Cape police are investigating a case of murder after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed and killed near Clifton Beach on Saturday night - two months after an 18-year-old UCT student was stabbed there.

"According to information, last night at about 22:45, members of law enforcement saw the victim with a stab wound," spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said in a statement on Sunday.

The teen boy received medical attention but died on the scene due to his injuries.

Circumstances surrounding the stabbing incident were not yet known.

"Police are following up on leads in order to bring the perpetrators to book," Rwexana concluded.

Ward councillor Nicola Jowell said on her Facebook page that the stabbing took place on Victoria Road - the road above all of Clifton's beaches.

This is the same vicinity where 18-year-old UCT student Mhleli Cebo Mbatha was killed in an apparent robbery above Clifton Third Beach in September.

Jowell said a joint operations centre had been put in place to monitor a low risk, annual film event on Saturday. The beach was also visited by a large number of matriculants celebrating the end of exams, she said.

She called for more deployment of police in the Camps Bay beach area going into the festive season. The boy had been treated by medics who were present for the film event.

Former Councillor at the City of Cape Town, Jacques Weber also on Facebook called the incident "unacceptable" and a sign that that the City needs "urgent intervention in terms of policing".

Read more on:    cape town  |  stabbings  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Gay is not ok' columnist off the hook as SCA orders rewrite of 'vague' hate speech definition

2019-12-01 11:58

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Cape Town store's staff jive to warm up before Black Friday rush
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kalk Bay 12:03 PM
Road name: Main Road

Kommetjie 06:31 AM
Road name: Kommetjie Road

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Three jackpot winners 2019-11-30 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 