 

Another three months before Zuma returns to court

2018-07-27 15:51

Kaveel Singh

(YouTube screen grab)

(YouTube screen grab)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Former president Jacob Zuma will have to wait just over three months before he's back in the dock in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg.

Zuma, along with French arms company Thales, were given three months to make applications for a permanent stay of prosecution.

Deputy Judge President Mjabuliseni Madondo gave Zuma and Thales until November 16 to lodge their applications but postponed the case until November 30.

State prosecutor Billy Downer initially asked the court to order that the applications for a permanent stay of prosecution be lodged at the end of August.

ALSO READ: 5 new things we learned from Zuma's latest court appearance

However, in his first appearance as new counsel for Zuma, Mike Hellens argued that the case had a 17-year history, and that it would be impossible for them to prepare in one month.

Hellens was quick to highlight spying on Zuma, saying the Browse Mole report ("spy tapes") was a serious issue.

He also said there had been interference in the independence of the decision to prosecute Zuma.

Hellens added that Zuma's legal funding would no longer affect his court matter.

Representing Zuma's co-accused Thales, advocate Anton Katz said they would also apply for a permanent stay of prosecution.

Earlier this week, the National Prosecuting Authority turned down a request by Thales to have the charges against it dropped.

'He did not leave the ANC when he was sacked'

A new charge against Thales could also be added to their indictment, the court heard. Madondo ordered the State to furnish Thales with the final indictment within 14 days.

Earlier, hundreds of ANC supporters arrived outside the High Court to support the former State president.

Zuma's supporters sang struggle songs as they marched through the streets on Friday morning.

The marchers were led by MKMVA members, who were then followed by religious leaders and provincial ANC leaders, including former provincial executive committee secretary Super Zuma.

Nokwazi Dlamini, an ANC member in the eThekwini region, said she supported Zuma because he was a disciplined cadre of the ANC.

"He did not leave the ANC when he was sacked from his position as president of the country. He did many good things when he was still the president. Some people are on ARV treatments through him, some are working today through Msholozi," said Dlamini.

Another supporter, Veli Zulu from Gauteng, told News24: "I came here as a member of the ANC to support another member of the ANC. It’s our culture in the ANC to serve, protect and defend one another. Zuma has adhered to the rule of law and we are here to show South Africans that the ANC respects the rules of the republic and that's why we are here."

Zuma's supporters held a night vigil on Thursday at Freedom Square, a park across from the High Court where he appeared.


Read more on:    jacob zuma  |  pietermaritzburg  |  corruption

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

There were 'neither weapons nor ammunition' on plane to Cuba - SARS

43 minutes ago

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH LIVE: Zuma appears in Pietermaritzburg High Court on corruption charges
 

This blind kitty instantly fell in love with her human and our hearts can’t deal

Last November, a kitten named June showed up at the Domestic Animal Rescue Group (DARG) in the seaside suburb of Hout Bay in Cape Town, South Africa.

 

Paws

Why do dogs eat grass?
Trip to the beach turns deadly for beloved dog
Tragedy for World's Ugliest Dog winner 2018
Hilarious doggo Snapchats that have us in stitches
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, July 25 2018-07-25 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 