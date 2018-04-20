Another top cop probed for corruption

Another high-ranking police officer is suspected of corruption.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate's (IPID) head of investigations, Matthews Sesoko, told the Portfolio Committee on Police on Friday that the body had recommended to National Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Khehla Sitole that SAPS technology management service head Lieutenant General Adeline Shezi be suspended pending the completion of an IPID investigation.



Sesoko said the corruption investigation was at an advanced stage. He said IPID expected to take the results of the probe to the National Prosecution Authority soon.



Daily Maverick reported on Friday that Shezi allegedly used money linked with a police contractor for construction work at her house.



The contractor involved is Intsika Distributors, which is linked to Unisys, a company owned by Jerenique Bayard.



Unisys has done contract work for Forensic Data Analysts (FDA). It is also Unisys that paid for a trip for Bayard and FDA director Keith Keating to visit football club Manchester United's stadium Old Trafford in October 2011 accompanied by two police officers from the police supply chain department.

DA MP Tim Brauteseth opened a can of worms when he whipped out enlarged pictures of Bayard, Keating and the police officers, whose surnames are Arendt and Masuku, in their personalised Manchester United jerseys at Old Trafford in a dramatic meeting of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) in November last year.



It was at this meeting that Scopa recommended that the State Information Technology Agency stop paying FDA, which led to FDA switching off some police systems earlier this month. These systems are now back online.



Keating is also connected to corruption accused former acting police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane. He allegedly paid for Phahlane and his wife's cars.



Phahlane's case is set to resume on June 7.

