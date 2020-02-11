 

Another TVET college student found murdered in Limpopo

2020-02-11 11:12

Jenna Etheridge

Tshidi Mocheko

Tshidi Mocheko ((Photo Supplied by SAPS))

Another TVET college student has been murdered in Limpopo, and police are hunting for a man they believe can assist in the investigation.

Tshidi Mocheko, 27, a student at Lephalale TVET College, was found dead in the yard of a house in Onverwacht on Monday morning, according to police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

READ | Student stabbed 52 times in her rented room

"The owner of the said house, who is said to be the sister of the deceased's boyfriend, reported the discovery to the police and, on arrival, they found the deceased lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds."

The police have asked Lesiba Zachariah Moabi, 36, to go to the Lephalale police station, or the nearest police station, to assist them.

Murdered in rented room

In November, 21-year-old Precious Ramabulana, a Capricorn TVET College student, was found murdered in her rented room at ga-Joel Section in Mokomene.

It is understood that she was asleep when the suspect gained entry through the window and attacked her.

READ | 'We are confident that we have the right suspect' - Limpopo authorities on Precious Ramabulana's alleged killer

Her screams prompted neighbours to call the police but, on arrival, authorities found her body in a pool of blood with several stab wounds, News24 reported.

Aubrey Manaka, 28, was arrested a few days later and faces charges of rape, murder, housebreaking with intent to rob, and aggravated robbery.

Anyone with information on Mocheko's murder, or who knows the whereabouts of Moabi, should contact Captain Hlungwane at 082 565 7968 or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.


Read more on:    polokwane  |  gender based violence  |  crime
