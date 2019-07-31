 

Another upmarket Cape Town jewellery store robbed by armed gang

2019-07-31 14:53

Jenna Etheridge

Jewellery. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Jewellery. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A jewellery store at the upmarket Cape Quarter shopping complex on Wednesday became the latest target of armed robbers in Cape Town.

Four men, one armed with a firearm and others with hammers, entered the premises at around 10:00 and threatened the complainant, said Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

They fled with jewellery worth an undisclosed amount of money in a white Ford Fiesta.

She said no shots or injuries were reported.

"Police detectives are following up on leads in order to bring the perpetrators to book."

News24 reported that criminals in the city had turned their sights to high-end businesses in central Cape Town.

The Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID) said this had resulted in "unprecedented levels" of armed robberies.

An armed gang robbed Cape Town's Diamond Works shop opposite the Cape Town International Convention Centre earlier this month, News24 reported.

Earlier this month, a group of men believed to be behind a spate of armed robberies in Cape Town central was arrested this week, allegedly while in possession of firearms.

The Daily Voice reported that they were believed to behind the robbery of the Mount Nelson Hotel.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

War of words between DA and Mpumalanga education dept over lack of school textbooks

39 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Tuesday takings for three lucky punters 2019-07-30 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 