Another upmarket Cape Town jewellery store robbed by armed gang

A jewellery store at the upmarket Cape Quarter shopping complex on Wednesday became the latest target of armed robbers in Cape Town.

Four men, one armed with a firearm and others with hammers, entered the premises at around 10:00 and threatened the complainant, said Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

They fled with jewellery worth an undisclosed amount of money in a white Ford Fiesta.

She said no shots or injuries were reported.

"Police detectives are following up on leads in order to bring the perpetrators to book."

News24 reported that criminals in the city had turned their sights to high-end businesses in central Cape Town.

The Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID) said this had resulted in "unprecedented levels" of armed robberies.

An armed gang robbed Cape Town's Diamond Works shop opposite the Cape Town International Convention Centre earlier this month, News24 reported.

Earlier this month, a group of men believed to be behind a spate of armed robberies in Cape Town central was arrested this week, allegedly while in possession of firearms.

The Daily Voice reported that they were believed to behind the robbery of the Mount Nelson Hotel.

