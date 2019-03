Another video involving violent behaviour at an Ekurhuleni school has emerged.

The video, which was posted by Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on his Twitter account on Monday morning, shows two female pupils fighting at Edenvale High School.

This follows the recent circulation of another video which shows a group of pupils attacking another at Crystal Park High School, in Benoni, also in Ekurhuleni.

Lesufi was expected to visit Crystal Park High School on Monday and was due to address pupils at the school. He has vowed to take action against the perpetrators.

In the Crystal Park video, some pupils are seen dragging the victim by her school bag, which is strapped to her back, as she fights to stand up. Some girls in the crowd are heard cheering, while others scream: "Mshayeni! (Beat her up)".

It is not known what caused the attack.

The pupil is kicked and hit with open hands on her body while lying on the ground, trying to defend herself.

"Another madness, this time at Edenvale High, Ekurhuleni #EndTheMadness" the MEC wrote on Twitter, in reaction to the latest video.

In the latest video from Edenvale High School, a female pupil is seen standing near a group of fellow pupils when another pupil charges at her and slaps her.

The pupil being attacked retaliates and fights back. Other pupils cheer in the background.

The girls eventually let go of each other before the video ends.