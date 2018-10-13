Anti-gang unit makes second arrest for Gift of the Givers volunteer's murder

Cape Town's anti-gang unit has hit the ground running with a second arrest in connection with the murder of Gift of the Givers' volunteer Amierodeen Noordien, police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said on Saturday.

"This morning, a second suspect in the Noordien case was arrested. The 17-year-old was arrested on Athburg Walk, Hanover Park by members of the anti-gang unit," Potelwa said.

"He is expected to appear in court on Monday."

On Friday one man handed himself in after police said he was feeling the heat of their investigation into the shooting of the Noordien last Friday.

READ: Man hands himself in to police for killing of Gift of the Givers volunteer

Noordien was caught in the crossfire of a street shooting on his way to the shop in Hanover Park shortly after he returned from a volunteer mission to help stricken farmers in the Eastern Cape.

After Police Minister Bheki Cele visited his family, he announced to their neighbours that an anti-gang unit was up and running already in response to protests by communities caught up in gang fights.

He said that it just had to have its official launch function, but that teams of specialists were already hard at work on the ground.

Potelwa said teams were working in areas including Hanover Park, Lavender Hill and Bonteheuwel and by Saturday had made several arrests and confiscated weapons.

Developments

- On Thursday morning two people were arrested in Netreg for possession of unlicensed firearms following a shooting in the area where suspects had earlier sped off in a Mini Cooper hijacked on Milnerton;

- The 21-year-old suspect who was the first to be arrested for Noordien's murder handed himself over to Philippi police in response to being pursued by police;

- The second person in the Noordien case was a 17-year-old nabbed in Athburg Walk, Hanover Park by the unit.

- Seven other people were arrested in Athburg Walk for the crimes including robbery, theft and possession of drugs. They will also appear in court.

