 

Anti-gay comments: George mayor appears before DA disciplinary hearing

2018-06-22 14:30

Jenni Evans

George Mayor Melvin Naik. (Supplied, DA)

George Mayor Melvin Naik. (Supplied, DA)

The mayor of George is undergoing a disciplinary process after being charged with bringing the DA into disrepute by saying the Boston Gay Men's Chorus is against his religious principles, said the party's provincial leader Bongani Madikizela.

"The mayor is busy appearing as we speak," Madikizela told News24 on Friday morning. He said the process by the party's Federal Legal Commission had started on Thursday.

Mayor Melvin Naik made the comments in question ahead of the US-based choristers' free performance to highlight LGBTQI+ issues at the George Municipality's first Gay Pride event.

On June 12, Naik was asked by Christian radio station Heartbeat FM how he felt about the choir's visit to the city. Naik responded that it was against his Christian principles, but did not judge anybody.

He later issued a statement to say his view was personal and not that of the mayor's office, nor the DA, but that he was entitled to hold a personal view.

Madikizela said he was not personally involved in the disciplinary processes, and would wait for the outcome before commenting further.

Tour organiser Pieter Myburgh said that, in spite of the mayor's comments last week, the show had been well received.

The choir uses its shows to advocate for the rights and protection of people who identify as LGBTQI+, and is warming up for a show in Parow on Friday night, in support of the Triangle Project.

The George event was not organised by the municipality, but deputy mayor Charlotte Clarke represented the municipality in welcoming the choir to George, Myburgh said.

He said George's first Gay Pride march itself was also a success, but expressed concern that the route was changed to avoid the town's court and the front of the city hall on the grounds that it might be noisy.

