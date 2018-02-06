Anti-paedophile protest against Mark Lifman outside Cape Town court

What To Read Next

Cape Town – About 20 protesters gathered outside the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Tuesday to demand that a sexual assault case against controversial businessman Mark Lifman – involving young boys – be reopened.

They carried posters and a banner and chanted: "We want justice."

Lifman was acquitted of the charges in 2009. One of the posters carried by the protesters read: "Reopen 2008 peadophile case against Lifman [sic]."

Jessy Ndenga, from Athlone, led the group of protesters who had gathered outside the court where they expected a case involving Lifman – a complainant in a matter – to proceed.

Ndenga said he had never met Lifman, but felt strongly about justice and children targeted by criminals.

He told News24 that he knew some of the former complainants in the 2008 case against Lifman.

"We need justice to be done. This man is walking freely," he said.

Lifman previously faced several charges, including indecently assaulting young boys.

He was acquitted in 2009.

In 2008 a witness, then 18, reportedly disappeared.

One of the protesters' banners read: "Where are the missing kids?"

Ndenga and some of his fellow protesters said they were unemployed, but that they had managed to pool money to print the banner and posters.

They insisted that no one had put them up to organising the protest, adding that they were from various parts of Cape Town.

Some of the protesters grumbled that Lifman was a wealthy businessman who could afford top legal representation.

After a court official approached the group and told them they needed a permit to protest, they stopped chanting, but remained standing outside the court.

Ndenga told News24 that he would apply for a permit for the next protest.

Lifman has recently been named several times during the bail application of suspected underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack, who is accused of extortion.

Modack and Lifman are said to be rivals from different factions trying to dominate nightclub security.

Last week, during the bail application, it was heard that Lifman was a complainant in a crimen injuria case lodged after veteran bouncer Jacques Cronje called him a paedophile.

Case postponed

Cronje was expected in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Tuesday for this matter. That is why protesters had gathered outside the court.

It is understood that the case was postponed.

Cronje also faces charges alongside Modack.

Modack is accused of extortion and intimidation, along with Cronje, Ashley Fields, Colin Booysen – the brother of alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome Booysen – and Carl Lakay.

They face charges relating to the nightclub security industry in that they allegedly took over security operations at clubs and restaurants, forcing owners to pay them.

The group was arrested on December 15 and lodged a bail application shortly afterwards.

This bail application is set to continue on Wednesday.

Previously during proceedings, an attorney had alleged that Lifman controlled certain police officers, especially those driving the case against Modack.



